A 37-year-old man was arrested after he handed himself over to the police in connection with the murder of Nelson Mandela Bay taxi boss Luvuyo Mbaba.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the suspect was accompanied by his lawyer.
He appeared in court on Thursday and the case was postponed to August 15.
Mbaba, 51, was shot dead while seated in his VW Amarok at a filling station in Bluewater Bay, Gqeberha, at about 3pm on August 1.
According to reports, he had gone there to fetch his wife when an unknown person approached and fired multiple shots at him.
Mbaba died at the scene.
Suspect arrested for murder of Nelson Mandela Bay taxi boss
