VWGA volunteers give Swartkops Primary a big boost

By Herald Reporter - 07 August 2025

A small Bay school got a big boost when more than 150 Volkswagen Group Africa  (VWGA) employees and their loved ones came together to restore and repair Swartkops Primary School in Gqeberha.

The Show of Hands programme saw employees and their families step in once again to lend a helping hand to communities surrounding the company's Kariega plant. ..

Most Read