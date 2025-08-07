Zolani Mahola live from her living room
Singer performs in New Brighton home as part of documentary about her life
An intimate setting surrounded by family and friends listening to soulful sounds of Zolani Mahola live from her home in New Brighton.
The experience set the scene for an unforgettable Wednesday evening as the songstress belted out some of her best ballads in the living room of her childhood home as part of a soon-to-be-released documentary about her life, spirituality and music...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.