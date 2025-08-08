Another kidnapping rocks Nelson Mandela Bay

Days after a Nelson Mandela Bay woman was released by her abductors, police are investigating yet another kidnapping in the city.
Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge confirmed that they were investigating a kidnapping which occurred in Ferguson on Thursday.
The 45-year-old shop owner was kidnapped from outside his business on the corners of Neal and Crichton streets.
He was shoved into a getaway vehicle and the suspects drove off.
“No ransom demand has been received.”
Beetge said the police were appealing to the public to come forward with any information related to the incident.
Earlier this week, Ebenese “Ebbie” Williams was released after being held by her abductors for about a month.
She had been kidnapped from outside her boyfriend’s house in Cleary Estate on July 3.
