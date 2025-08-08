News

Another kidnapping rocks Nelson Mandela Bay

By Herald Reporter - 08 August 2025
A 45-year-old man was kidnapped in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday
ANOTHER KIDNAPPING: A 45-year-old man was kidnapped in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday
Image: RADUTUTA/123RF

Days after a Nelson Mandela Bay woman was released by her abductors, police are investigating yet another kidnapping in the city.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge confirmed that they were investigating a kidnapping which occurred in Ferguson on Thursday.

The 45-year-old shop owner was kidnapped from outside his business on the corners of Neal and Crichton streets.

He was shoved into a getaway vehicle and the suspects drove off.

“No ransom demand has been received.”

Beetge said the police were appealing to the public to come forward with any information related to the incident.

Earlier this week, Ebenese “Ebbie” Williams was released after being held by her abductors for about a month.

She had been kidnapped from outside her boyfriend’s house in Cleary Estate on July 3.

The Herald

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

LIVE: PM Modi Pushes Back After Trump’s 50% Tariff Shock Over Russian Oil Trade ...
Building bridges that change lives: S’onqoba Vuba on partnerships with purpose

Most Read