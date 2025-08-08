Are hit-style murders being plotted from St Albans prison?
Eastern Cape community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha raises alarm over claims serious crimes being planned in correctional facilities
Eastern Cape transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha has raised the alarm over claims that some of the province’s most serious crimes — including the assassination of New Brighton prosecutor Tracy Brown — are possibly being orchestrated from correctional facilities such as the St Albans prison.
Speaking at a crime prevention event at the Ebenezer Methodist Church in Zwide on Thursday, Nqatha said prisons such as St Albans in Gqeberha and Wellington in Mthatha were known to be notorious for breeding criminal activity...
