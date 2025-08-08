News

Father charged with attempted murder after 'assaulting' daughter, 4

08 August 2025
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
The father who allegedly assaulted his four-year-old daughter is expected to appear at the Protea magistrate's court. Stock photo.
The father who allegedly assaulted his four-year-old daughter is expected to appear at the Protea magistrate's court. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 32-year-old man is expected to appear at the Protea magistrate's court on Friday in connection with the alleged attempted murder of his four-year-old daughter.

The family of four lived in one of a row of zinc shacks on a property in Eldorado Park.
The family of four lived in one of a row of zinc shacks on a property in Eldorado Park.
Image: Screengrab

The man was arrested on Wednesday after police responded to a complaint about a father allegedly physically abusing his child in Eldorado Park.

“On arrival at the scene, they were pointed to a backyard shack that was closed. On entering, police found a man with a little boy and a little girl,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo. 

He said they noticed the girl sleeping in the bed had head injuries, bruises and a swollen eye.

The man, who introduced himself as the father of the children, could not give a clear explanation about what happened to the girl.

“Police arrested the father and rushed the girl to a medical care centre for treatment. The father was later charged with attempted murder and child abuse,” Masondo said. 

He said further investigation by the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit led to the arrest of the mother of the victim, who was charged with defeating the ends of justice.

TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Friday gets freakier while school pupils vanish and cartoon ...
2025 Honda Amaze

Most Read