Father charged with attempted murder after 'assaulting' daughter, 4

The man was arrested on Wednesday after police responded to a complaint about a father allegedly physically abusing his child in Eldorado Park.
“On arrival at the scene, they were pointed to a backyard shack that was closed. On entering, police found a man with a little boy and a little girl,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
He said they noticed the girl sleeping in the bed had head injuries, bruises and a swollen eye.
The man, who introduced himself as the father of the children, could not give a clear explanation about what happened to the girl.
“Police arrested the father and rushed the girl to a medical care centre for treatment. The father was later charged with attempted murder and child abuse,” Masondo said.
He said further investigation by the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit led to the arrest of the mother of the victim, who was charged with defeating the ends of justice.
A 32-year-old man is expected to appear at the Protea magistrate's court on Friday in connection with the alleged attempted murder of his four-year-old daughter.
