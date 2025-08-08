Four killed in New Brighton shooting spree

Four people were killed in separate shooting incidents in New Brighton on Thursday night.
In the first incident, which occurred at about 7pm in Nikiwe Street, three people were shot dead.
According to police reports, two unidentified men had entered the premises and opened fire in the back yard.
Two men and one woman, between the ages of 37 and 41, were rushed to hospital in a private vehicle.
However, they were declared dead on arrival due to their multiple gunshot wounds.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said in the second incident, in Tshiwula Street, a 52-year-old man was shot dead while seated in his vehicle.
“Preliminary reports indicate that two unknown men approached the victim and fired multiple shots, striking him in the upper chest.
“The victim was declared dead at the scene.”
Gantana said the police were appealing to anyone with information about the shootings to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
Callers may remain anonymous.
“The SAPS assures the community that all necessary resources are being deployed to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.
“Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses,” Gantana said.
The Herald
