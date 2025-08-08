Gospel legend Zako inspires stars of future at music academy
With a music career spanning more than four decades and a hand in shaping some of SA’s most iconic gospel voices, legendary producer and songwriter Dr Sizwe Zako has returned to his roots in New Brighton — not to retire, but to inspire.
At 66, the award-winning gospel pioneer behind hits such as Umuzi Wam and Bhayi Lam has traded the glitz of Gauteng’s studios for a small but vibrant music academy in the heart of his hometown, where he is nurturing a new generation of musicians...
