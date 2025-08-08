Half-built Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance gets big funding boost
The partially built Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance has received an additional R40m in funding for the project to be completed.
The centre in Hankey has been in the works for more than a decade, with nearly R250m spent so far...
