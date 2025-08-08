A search of two properties in Thornhill and Humansdorp led to the arrests of three people and the confiscation of drugs including mandrax, cocaine and dagga.
Police spokesperson Capt Marius McCarthy said the intelligence driven operation was conducted by the anti-gang unit (AGU) in Gqeberha, in collaboration with the Sarah Baartman district crime intelligence unit.
“On Wednesday, members of the AGU executed search warrants at two identified addresses,” he said.
The first operation was conducted in Thornhill, where police arrested a 28-year-old man after discovering mandrax tablets, cocaine and dagga on the premises.
During the same operation, a 27-year-old woman was arrested after police found mandrax tablets, tik, cocaine and dagga in her possession.
In a separate operation later that same day, police raided a second address in Humansdorp, where a 20-year-old man was arrested.
He was allegedly found in possession of mandrax tablets, tik, and dagga.
McCarthy said the confiscated drugs had an estimated combined street value of R20,000.
“The three suspects are expected to appear in the Humansdorp magistrate’s court soon on charges related to dealing in drugs.”
The Herald
Three nabbed during drug busts
Image: BELCHONOK/123RF
