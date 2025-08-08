News

WATCH | Innovate Africa: S’onqoba Vuba on partnerships with purpose

By Kieno Kammies - 08 August 2025

S’onqoba Vuba, chief partnerships officer at NEXT176, leads work that connects big business with start-ups to tackle challenges in health, education, jobs, business ownership and sustainability, among others.

She focuses on making sure the ideas reach the people who need them most. Her style is hands-on and people-centred. Partnerships are chosen for their ability to create real, lasting change rather than quick wins.

In a recent conversation with Kieno Kammies, founder of Innovate Africa, she shared how NEXT176 is working to open access, create opportunities and back projects that can shift the future for communities across Africa.

Building bridges that change lives: S’onqoba Vuba on partnerships with purpose

