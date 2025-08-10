Established Gqeberha law firm Rushmere Noach Incorporated celebrated Women’s Month with an inspirational luncheon featuring Cape Town baker and entrepreneur Andriette Georgiou as guest speaker.
The event, held at Muse restaurant in Walmer, was attended by the firm’s female clients.
Georgiou, founder and owner of award-winning bakery Mondvol (which means mouthful), is best known as the runner-up of MasterChef SA Season 4 and for her New York-style cookies, which recently earned the 2024 Food and Home gold award for best sweet and savoury snack.
Sharing her journey from being retrenched to building a thriving business that has sold nearly 200,000 cookies in just two years, Georgiou reflected on resilience, risk-taking and creating opportunities for other women.
“A cookie is just a cookie, but it can also be worth so much. I want to spread joy — there’s enough misery out there,” she told the audience.
Rushmere Noach director Liane Koorsse said Georgiou’s story and the bakery’s values of inclusiveness and empowerment aligned with the firm’s ethos.
“At Rushmere Noach we support gender parity and inclusiveness in the workplace — the idea that women can hold a space alongside their male counterparts,” Koorsse said.
The firm’s leadership reflects this commitment, with a five-to-four female-to-male ratio on its board and women heading key practice areas including litigation, conveyancing, corporate, employment, family and criminal law.
Women make up 68% of its staff.
The afternoon ended with Georgiou’s personal message: “Know your worth. Find your why. You are worth being celebrated.”
Celebrity baker urges women to ‘find your why’
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
