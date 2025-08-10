DA demands investigation into police corruption

In the Eastern Cape, 21 police officers were charged with corruption during the 2024/2025 financial year.
Two of the alleged perpetrators are captains, and none have been convicted.
The figure has prompted the DA to demand a full-scale investigation into systematic corruption within the police.
On Thursday, DA MPL Yusuf Cassim revealed that dozens of SAPS members in the province had been the subjects of allegations of corruption and criminal cases.
In response to a parliamentary question from Cassim, community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha confirmed that between 2021 and 2025, a total of 54 police officials were charged with corruption in the province.
He said the province was facing a crisis in public confidence as corruption within the police continues to rise unchecked.
“Behind every statistic is a community left more vulnerable, and a resident left wondering whether they can trust the officers sworn to protect them.
“Officers who abuse their positions for personal gain compromise investigations and destroy lives.”
Cassim said the DA believes that the rising tide of police corruption in the province demands urgent and uncompromising action.
“We demand a full-scale, independent investigation into systemic corruption within the police, and the immediate suspension of any officer facing criminal charges until their cases are resolved.
“Even more disturbing is that six officials found guilty in internal disciplinary processes have been allowed to return to duty.
“This includes two captains and a warrant officer.
“In multiple cases, the worst punishment officers received was suspension without pay.”
During the 2024/2025 financial year, 10 disciplinary hearings were held, 10 were finalised, resulting in two dismissals and two service terminations.
Out of the disciplinary hearings, six were found not guilty, while a further two were suspended without pay.
In his response, Nqatha said between 2021 to 2025, a total of six police officers were allowed back into the force after being found guilty of corruption.
Cassim said the DA would submit a formal complaint to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), requesting a full performance and consequence management audit of all corruption cases within the province since 2021.
“I will also write to the community safety portfolio committee chair, Tumeka Gaya, to request that the provincial commissioner appear before the legislature to account for this failure to uphold accountability within the ranks.
“The people of the Eastern Cape deserve a police service that is trustworthy, transparent, and professional.
“Restoring integrity within the police is a policy and moral imperative.
“Every citizen deserves to feel safe, not suspicious, when they see the blue lights of a patrol vehicle,” Cassim said.
DA demands investigation into police corruption
MEC says province was facing a crisis in public confidence
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
In the Eastern Cape, 21 police officers were charged with corruption during the 2024/2025 financial year.
Two of the alleged perpetrators are captains, and none have been convicted.
The figure has prompted the DA to demand a full-scale investigation into systematic corruption within the police.
On Thursday, DA MPL Yusuf Cassim revealed that dozens of SAPS members in the province had been the subjects of allegations of corruption and criminal cases.
In response to a parliamentary question from Cassim, community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha confirmed that between 2021 and 2025, a total of 54 police officials were charged with corruption in the province.
He said the province was facing a crisis in public confidence as corruption within the police continues to rise unchecked.
“Behind every statistic is a community left more vulnerable, and a resident left wondering whether they can trust the officers sworn to protect them.
“Officers who abuse their positions for personal gain compromise investigations and destroy lives.”
Cassim said the DA believes that the rising tide of police corruption in the province demands urgent and uncompromising action.
“We demand a full-scale, independent investigation into systemic corruption within the police, and the immediate suspension of any officer facing criminal charges until their cases are resolved.
“Even more disturbing is that six officials found guilty in internal disciplinary processes have been allowed to return to duty.
“This includes two captains and a warrant officer.
“In multiple cases, the worst punishment officers received was suspension without pay.”
During the 2024/2025 financial year, 10 disciplinary hearings were held, 10 were finalised, resulting in two dismissals and two service terminations.
Out of the disciplinary hearings, six were found not guilty, while a further two were suspended without pay.
In his response, Nqatha said between 2021 to 2025, a total of six police officers were allowed back into the force after being found guilty of corruption.
Cassim said the DA would submit a formal complaint to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), requesting a full performance and consequence management audit of all corruption cases within the province since 2021.
“I will also write to the community safety portfolio committee chair, Tumeka Gaya, to request that the provincial commissioner appear before the legislature to account for this failure to uphold accountability within the ranks.
“The people of the Eastern Cape deserve a police service that is trustworthy, transparent, and professional.
“Restoring integrity within the police is a policy and moral imperative.
“Every citizen deserves to feel safe, not suspicious, when they see the blue lights of a patrol vehicle,” Cassim said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News