Export hopes sink as Maersk scraps direct US link

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 10 August 2025

Nelson Mandela Bay businesses already reeling from the US tariffs are now facing a second blow as shipping giant Maersk has announced it will discontinue its direct SA-US route.

The container logistics company announced that from October 1, it would transition to a transshipment model, rerouting goods through European hubs...

