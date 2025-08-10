Export hopes sink as Maersk scraps direct US link
Nelson Mandela Bay businesses already reeling from the US tariffs are now facing a second blow as shipping giant Maersk has announced it will discontinue its direct SA-US route.
The container logistics company announced that from October 1, it would transition to a transshipment model, rerouting goods through European hubs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.