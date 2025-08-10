Police offer R150k reward for information on whereabouts of alleged cop killer Jabulani Thabang Moyo

Police are offering a R150,000 reward for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jabulani Thabang Moyo who is wanted in connection with the killing of two police officers in Roodepoort on Friday.
Moyo allegedly shot dead the two trio task team officers who were transporting him back to the Boksburg prison after his court appearance.
The detectives' firearms were taken and the suspect was seen driving the unmarked police car.
Police said the car was found abandoned a few kilometres from the scene.
The slain officers have been named as 51-year-old WO Vuyisile Sintwa and 45-year-old Sgt Simon Masenye.
Sintwa had 23 years of service, having joined the organisation in 2002, while Masenye had 17 years of service.
On Saturday, police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola visited the families of the slain officers.
Masemola said the service had lost three police officers in 24 hours in the line of duty- the two detectives attached to the Florida police station and a crime prevention officer attached to the Schoemansdal police station in Mpumalanga.
“This is not only an attack on the justice and crime prevention security cluster, but it is a direct attack on the authority of the rule of law and the state,” he said.
Masemola said 27 men and women in blue had died in the line of duty in the past financial year.
Six police officers have lost their lives to criminal attacks and ambushes from April to date.
“These are not just numbers, they were mothers and fathers who have left families behind to fend for themselves. Most of them were breadwinners in their households but, most importantly, they were members who dedicated and lay down their lives in the line of duty by ensuring that all people living in South Africa are safe and protected from callous criminals,” he said.
He warned that it cannot be business as usual "when criminals have clearly declared war on the authority of the state".
Masemola appealed to officers to "not die with the tools and resources that we have given you".
“The men and women in blue must act appropriately when circumstances allow them to act. Remember to always use force that is proportional to the threat., he said.
Masemola said the investigation into how these detectives were shot was ongoing and being led by the Hawks.
“We are relying on the bystanders and witnesses as well as evidence gathered at the filling station where they stopped, from the Roodepoort magistrate court and where the shootings happened. We are following up on every piece of information that will assist us in solving this case.”
He said whether Moyo was handcuffed and why members were travelling in a sedan were under investigation.
Police have warned that Moyo is extremely dangerous and members of the public should avoid approaching him.
“He has no regard for life and we are warning anyone that has information to come forward and not approach this killer. Those who may have information on this case including the whereabouts of Moyo are encouraged to call WO Rabosiwana from the Hawks on 0728444442,” said police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.
Mathe said police are also offering a separate R150,000 reward to anyone who can assist police to find at least 10 suspects who shot dead 47-year-old Sgt Lawrence Mtshweni.
Mtshweni was part of a group of police officers who responded to a business burglary in Schoemansdal, Mpumalanga, when he was killed.
He had 18 years of service and was attached to the visible policing unit.
