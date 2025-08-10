Prof calls for equal pay in live music industry
With more than half of women in SA’s live music sector earning less than R5,000 a month, female artists are being forced to juggle multiple jobs to survive — often at the cost of their own creative growth.
This was the stark reality highlighted by Nelson Mandela University (NMU) music professor Alethea de Villiers during the Women in Music Women’s Month Celebration panel hosted on Friday...
