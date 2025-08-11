Business chamber to promote investment opportunities in Bay at Tokyo conference
The Nelson Mandela Bay automotive sector is under severe strain, with industry leaders citing a lack of an enabling environment, inefficiencies at the city’s two ports and ongoing political instability as major obstacles to growth.
The challenges have been compounded by global geopolitical shifts and, more recently, the impact of the US tariffs on international manufacturing operations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.