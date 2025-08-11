Six out of 10 natural deaths in SA are caused by preventable diseases — often because they are detected too late.
Throughout the week, Eastern Cape residents will have the chance to undergo free, potentially life-saving health checks without leaving their communities.
From Monday to Friday, expert medical teams and mobile screening units are visiting Motherwell Community Health Centre (Monday), Chetty Clinic (Tuesday), West End Clinic (Wednesday), Gqeberha Clinic (Thursday) and Zwide Clinic (Friday).
The initiative, led by Rio Tinto, PinkDrive and the national department of health, will offer mammograms, pap smears, prostate screenings, blood pressure checks, glucose testing and other services at no cost.
According to the National Cancer Registry, 65% of natural deaths in SA are linked to non-communicable diseases such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes.
Many of these could be prevented or treated if diagnosed earlier.
“Far too many South Africans are diagnosed late because they don’t have access to screening facilities,” PinkDrive CEO and founder Noelene Kotschan said.
“Our model of mobile health care has proven both innovative and effective in bridging this gap.”
Last year, the outreach programme reached 7,695 people in two weeks.
Organisers hope to screen more than 12,000 individuals this year, along with providing health education.
Rio Tinto’s Africa Operations and RBM MD, Werner Duvenhage, said the initiative reflected the company’s values.
“Through this collaboration, we can extend our reach and make an impact even in areas where we are not physically present,” he said.
Qualified doctors, nurses, radiographers and health educators will staff the mobile clinics, with referrals to public health facilities arranged if necessary.
The campaign is funded by the Rio Tinto Social Investment Fund, which supports projects aimed at creating lasting socioeconomic benefits.
The Herald
Free mobile health screenings rolled out in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
