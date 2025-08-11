A KwaZulu-Natal teacher and a 16-year-old girl died when the car in which they were travelling veered off a cliff in KwaSwayimane on Saturday.
Transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said it was not clear what caused the vehicle driven by Anastasia Shabalala to reverse and fall off a cliff. The girl was identified as Lona Madlala.
“Shabalala, a single parent, received the car last year as a gift from her children. Sadly she left us on Women's Day.
“The helicopter rescue team worked under very difficult conditions to retrieve their bodies from the wreckage more than 800m down the cliff.”
Duma said teacher Mbali Msomi alerted traffic ambassador Ayanda Msweli about the incident.
“We acted immediately by calling for the helicopter rescue team and reinforcement.
“I have mandated my office to arrange social workers to provide professional counselling services to the families.”
TimesLIVE
Gift of car to mother ends in tragedy
Image: KZN transport department
