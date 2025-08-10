Macpherson also said he also met with IDT board on Wednesday night asking that it investigate all contracts issued under Malaka.
Malaka Trust stands by suspended IDT exec, claims she was 'trapped' in bribery scandal
Senior Reporter
Image: Supplied
The Tebogo Malaka Family Trust says it stands firmly behind the suspended CEO of the Independent Development Trust (IDT) who was caught on camera offering a journalist a bribe, saying she was not the one who offered or suggested it.
In a statement, the Trust said Malaka was not the one who took out or authorised the cash but that the money was offered to the journalist by IDT spokesperson Phasha Makgolane.
“She did not invite the journalist, did not know him before the meeting and did not select the venue or arrange the set-up. This was a trap, engineered by others and designed to entrap her. The public deserves to know who orchestrated this recording and whether it was done legally, ethically or as part of a political operation,” the family said.
Malaka and Makgolane were caught on video offering a R60,000 bribe to Daily Maverick investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh to stop investigating Malaka.
On Thursday, minister of public works and infrastructure Dean Macpherson opened a criminal case against the two at the Cape Town police station.
Macpherson also said he also met with IDT board on Wednesday night asking that it investigate all contracts issued under Malaka.
He said the contracts should be reviewed and that the board should also uncover any additional allegations of corruption, with a clear focus on tracking the money flows and understanding the extent of the wrongdoing.
“Corruption cannot survive without enablers. It thrives when individuals in positions of power believe they can manipulate the media, intimidate whistleblowers, and weaponise public opinion to protect their own interests,” he said.
Macpherson also said he wants the police to investigate not only the attempted bribery of Myburgh, but also the possible bribery of other journalists and political parties, who he said use social media bot accounts, and the role of public commentators.
“Let me be clear, these actions are not about one bribe or two individuals. They are about dismantling a culture of impunity that has taken root in parts of the public sector.
“Like the rest of SA, I am sickened by the allegations reported by Daily Maverick. How is it possible for any official to carry about R60,000 in cash — and even imply that government contracts could be offered in exchange for silence?
“While we have worked to clean up the IDT — at great personal cost, facing falsified voice notes, fabricated news articles, and a coordinated social media campaign — I remain resolute in my mission to restore the IDT to play its important role in society.”
However, the Trust said the public deserved to know who orchestrated the recording between Malaka and Myburgh and whether it was done legally, ethically, or as part of a political operation.
“In law, there is no such offence as intending to bribe — especially when no offer was made, no agreement was reached and no money changed hands. Edited videos and innuendos are not evidence. They are tactics of defamation.”
The Trust demanded a full, unedited release of the video footage, the disclosure of all communications between the journalist and IDT officials as well as an independent inquiry into political interference and media collusion.
They also want a full investigation into who installed the cameras and under what authority.
“Ms Malaka is being vilified not for wrongdoing, but for standing her ground. She deserves due process, not public trial by edited video and political theatre. We stand by her.”
A week ago, Macpherson released the findings of an independent forensic investigation which recommended disciplinary action against Malaka, general manager for supply chain management Dr Molebedi Sisi, and other officials.
In October last year, the Daily Maverick published a series of articles “surrounding the R836m oxygen plant tender”, describing the IDT as the implementing agent in a multimillion-rand contract with the Department of Health for the rollout of PSA oxygen plants.
Macpherson said the tender was intended to deliver life-saving PSA oxygen plants to 60 hospitals across the country.
The minister said it was a project worth R836m and R528m had been allocated directly to the IDT for implementation.
SowetanLIVE
