Penguin Plod brings in vital cash to fund rehab centre
Algoa Bay’s critically endangered penguins are a cool R40,000 better off, thanks to a recent walk event organised by a waddle of human benefactors at Cape Recife.
The Plod with a Purpose took place on Sunday August 3 but it has taken a week to tot up the money raised from the fun walk and penguin adoptions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.