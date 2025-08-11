News

REVIEW

REVIEW | Second edition of ‘I’m Every Woman’ a smooth and soulful show

By Rochelle de Kock - 11 August 2025
Bringing some smooth sounds to the Bay at the weekend were Fagrie Isaacs and Andrea Fortuin, who performed a duet at the 'I'm Every Woman Vol 2' production. Other performers included musical powerhouses Jade Engelbrecht and Karin Kortje
TOP TALENT: Bringing some smooth sounds to the Bay at the weekend were Fagrie Isaacs and Andrea Fortuin, who performed a duet at the 'I'm Every Woman Vol 2' production. Other performers included musical powerhouses Jade Engelbrecht and Karin Kortje
Image: SIMTEMBILE MGIDI

It is a wonder the Boardwalk Hotel and International Convention Centre was still standing after Saturday night when a powerhouse quartet of South African talent brought the house down.

The stunning tribute production I’m Every Woman Vol. 2 saw Fagrie Isaacs, Andrea Fortuin, Karin Kortje and Jade Engelbrecht take to the Gqeberha stage for an unforgettable evening of singalong anthems and infectious dance numbers.

Hosted by Simplified Management & Events, the sold-out concert was in such high demand that an extra 200 tickets were released just a day before the show.

In total, 1,800 fans filled the venue, swept up by the electrifying vocal performances of the three leading ladies, who paid homage to some of the world’s biggest pop, R&B and soul icons.

The concert was a celebration of women and the impact of music’s greatest divas.

From the soaring high notes of Whitney Houston and Celine Dion, to disco-infused numbers from Donna Summer and sultry ballads made famous by Toni Braxton, the performers had the crowd singing along, clapping and at times dancing in the aisles.

Isaacs, whose powerful voice is a showstopper in its own right, delivered a stirring rendition of James Brown’s It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World — a heartfelt tribute to women that set the tone for the night.

Backing them all was a tight, polished band whose impeccable sound ensured each performance was as smooth as it was soulful.

The production continues its national tour, with East London set to get its turn in October.

The Herald

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Jordy Smith vs Teiva Tairoa | Lexus Tahiti Pro 2025 - Elimination Round
2025 BMW M135

Most Read