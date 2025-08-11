In total, 1,800 fans filled the venue, swept up by the electrifying vocal performances of the three leading ladies, who paid homage to some of the world’s biggest pop, R&B and soul icons.
The concert was a celebration of women and the impact of music’s greatest divas.
From the soaring high notes of Whitney Houston and Celine Dion, to disco-infused numbers from Donna Summer and sultry ballads made famous by Toni Braxton, the performers had the crowd singing along, clapping and at times dancing in the aisles.
Isaacs, whose powerful voice is a showstopper in its own right, delivered a stirring rendition of James Brown’s It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World — a heartfelt tribute to women that set the tone for the night.
Backing them all was a tight, polished band whose impeccable sound ensured each performance was as smooth as it was soulful.
REVIEW
REVIEW | Second edition of ‘I’m Every Woman’ a smooth and soulful show
Image: SIMTEMBILE MGIDI
It is a wonder the Boardwalk Hotel and International Convention Centre was still standing after Saturday night when a powerhouse quartet of South African talent brought the house down.
The stunning tribute production I’m Every Woman Vol. 2 saw Fagrie Isaacs, Andrea Fortuin, Karin Kortje and Jade Engelbrecht take to the Gqeberha stage for an unforgettable evening of singalong anthems and infectious dance numbers.
Hosted by Simplified Management & Events, the sold-out concert was in such high demand that an extra 200 tickets were released just a day before the show.
In total, 1,800 fans filled the venue, swept up by the electrifying vocal performances of the three leading ladies, who paid homage to some of the world’s biggest pop, R&B and soul icons.
The concert was a celebration of women and the impact of music’s greatest divas.
From the soaring high notes of Whitney Houston and Celine Dion, to disco-infused numbers from Donna Summer and sultry ballads made famous by Toni Braxton, the performers had the crowd singing along, clapping and at times dancing in the aisles.
Isaacs, whose powerful voice is a showstopper in its own right, delivered a stirring rendition of James Brown’s It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World — a heartfelt tribute to women that set the tone for the night.
Backing them all was a tight, polished band whose impeccable sound ensured each performance was as smooth as it was soulful.
The production continues its national tour, with East London set to get its turn in October.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News