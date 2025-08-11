Tracy Brown was the rock of our family, mourners hear
Grief and lasting impact of slain Bay prosecutor laid bare at emotional funeral
Slain Gqeberha regional court prosecutor Tracy Brown was a friend, a rock to her mother, a motivator to her siblings, and a pillar of hope in society.
For the first time since her murder on July 31, her family opened up about their grief and the lasting impact Brown had on their lives during her funeral service at Victory Ministries in Gelvan Park on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.