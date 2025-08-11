News

Woman, 73, kidnapped in Kariega

By Herald Reporter - 11 August 2025
Theresa Mini, 73, was kidnapped from outside her home in Kariega on Monday morning
A 73-year-old woman from Fairbridge Heights in Kariega was kidnapped early on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the matter was under investigation.

According to preliminary reports, at about 5.30am, Theresa Mini was shoved into a silver Polo hatchback as she was leaving her home.

“No ransom demand has been received at this stage.

“The SA Police Service appeals to the public for any information related to this incident,” Beetge said.

