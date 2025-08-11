Youth confidence shines at northern areas pageant
A packed audience witnessed a night of glamour, talent, and community spirit at the weekend as contestants vied for the titles of Mr and Mrs Northern Areas 2025.
Hosted by Next Development Academy, in partnership with Fresh Look Events, the annual pageant drew participants across four categories — Little Miss Northern Areas, Junior Miss Northern Areas, Miss Northern Areas, and Mr Northern Areas...
