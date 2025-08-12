Bail application in Walmer double murder case postponed

The formal bail application of two men accused of murdering a Collegiate Girls’ High School pupil and her mother will continue on August 29.
Alleged hitman Sibulele Mzilikazi, 28, and his co-accused, Siyabonga Ntswahlana, 35, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday, where the matter was postponed to later this month due to the unavailability of one of the defence attorneys.
They are accused alongside Luzuko Tsotsi, 31, and Nceba Maji, 44, of murdering Lusanda Coboza, 40, and her daughter, Hailie-Jade, 19, at their Walmer Township home on May 1.
Tsotsi and Maji remain in custody, while Mzilikazi and Ntswahlana had brought a fresh bid for bail after previously abandoning their applications.
Their matter is part-heard.
All four accused have indicated that they will plead not guilty to the double murder.
The family had been at home in their Sakhasonke Village, Walmer Township home, when gunmen stormed in and opened fire at about 8.30pm.
Coboza and Hailie-Jade died at the scene.
The state believes the hit was due to infighting within the taxi industry and that the mother and daughter were not the intended victims.
