News

Big jump in Bay unemployment

Rate rises from 22.3% to 26.4% in second quarter, while expanded rate spikes even more

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 12 August 2025

Unemployment in Nelson Mandela Bay has increased to 26.4% in the second quarter of 2025 — a jump from 22.3% in the figure recorded for the first three months of the year.

The expanded unemployment also increased by a staggering almost eight percentage points, from 27.1% to 35%...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Hundreds Evacuated in Northwestern Turkey As Authorities Fight Wildfires | Dawn ...
Small planes collide in Montana engulfing runway in flames | REUTERS

Most Read