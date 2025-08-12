Big jump in Bay unemployment
Rate rises from 22.3% to 26.4% in second quarter, while expanded rate spikes even more
Unemployment in Nelson Mandela Bay has increased to 26.4% in the second quarter of 2025 — a jump from 22.3% in the figure recorded for the first three months of the year.
The expanded unemployment also increased by a staggering almost eight percentage points, from 27.1% to 35%...
