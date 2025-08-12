Disgruntled ANC branches cry foul over sidelining from regional conference
‘Internal organisational democracy being tampered with’
A group of ANC leaders from 22 disqualified branches in Nelson Mandela Bay have accused the regional task team of sabotage.
A representative of the group alleged the task team was targeting these branches for holding a different view on who should lead the ANC in the region...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.