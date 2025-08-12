Evictions, a missed wedding and IDs up in flames in Germiston

Two people were arrested for arson and rubber bullets were fired to disperse demonstrators in Germiston on Tuesday as police and Ekurhuleni metro police officers responded to a protest over evictions.
Firefighters are battling a fire at the home affairs building in the city centre. Gauteng deputy police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana was on the scene and confirmed the arrests.
Officials from Ekurhuleni Housing Company have started evictions at the Pharoe Park residential complex.
Trucks are being loaded with residents’ belongings. Pillows, beds, electronics, cupboards and sofas and small items are scattered outside the complex.
Some residents initially resisted the eviction, with SAPS and metro police responding by firing rubber bullets.
Most of the residents in the area ran out of the complex after the commotion.
Some people outside the home affairs building said they had travelled far to collect their documents.
Anna Molefe from Vosloorus said she left home at 5am on Tuesday. “When we arrived this morning [the building] was burning and we couldn’t get an answer about what was happening. Will we get our ID documents or have they been burned in the fire?”
A couple who were supposed to get married at home affairs this morning were disappointed that a date secured two months ago could not be used due to the fire.
Promise Nozibele, 32, and Nthabiseng Simelane, 29, were relieved when a home affairs official told them he would arrange with the nearest office for them to get married.
The couple, who had been together for the past 12 years, were married in a traditional wedding last November.
On Tuesday, as it is Simelane’s birthday, the couple took their parents with them to witness their marriage, but arrived to find the building on fire.
“I'm out of words. First, we had planned for this day. We made reservations and now this is happening,” said Similane.
She said they made their booking in June, about two months ago.
Evictions, a missed wedding and IDs up in flames in Germiston
Journalist
Image: Phathu Luvhenga
Two people were arrested for arson and rubber bullets were fired to disperse demonstrators in Germiston on Tuesday as police and Ekurhuleni metro police officers responded to a protest over evictions.
Firefighters are battling a fire at the home affairs building in the city centre. Gauteng deputy police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana was on the scene and confirmed the arrests.
Officials from Ekurhuleni Housing Company have started evictions at the Pharoe Park residential complex.
Trucks are being loaded with residents’ belongings. Pillows, beds, electronics, cupboards and sofas and small items are scattered outside the complex.
Some residents initially resisted the eviction, with SAPS and metro police responding by firing rubber bullets.
Most of the residents in the area ran out of the complex after the commotion.
Some people outside the home affairs building said they had travelled far to collect their documents.
Anna Molefe from Vosloorus said she left home at 5am on Tuesday. “When we arrived this morning [the building] was burning and we couldn’t get an answer about what was happening. Will we get our ID documents or have they been burned in the fire?”
A couple who were supposed to get married at home affairs this morning were disappointed that a date secured two months ago could not be used due to the fire.
Promise Nozibele, 32, and Nthabiseng Simelane, 29, were relieved when a home affairs official told them he would arrange with the nearest office for them to get married.
The couple, who had been together for the past 12 years, were married in a traditional wedding last November.
On Tuesday, as it is Simelane’s birthday, the couple took their parents with them to witness their marriage, but arrived to find the building on fire.
“I'm out of words. First, we had planned for this day. We made reservations and now this is happening,” said Similane.
She said they made their booking in June, about two months ago.
Image: Phathu Luvhenga
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News