Masemola revealed that 27 police officers had lost their lives in the line of duty in the past financial year and six have already been killed since April this year.
“These are not just numbers, they were mothers and fathers who have left families behind to fend for themselves. Most were breadwinners in their households. Importantly, they were members who dedicated and laid down their lives to ensure that all people living in South Africa are safe and protected from callous criminals,” he said.
The commissioner said the investigation into the killing of the two Florida detectives is being led by the Hawks, with a multidisciplinary team searching for the suspect, Jabulani Moyo. A R150,000 reward has been offered for information leading to Moyo’s arrest.
“This criminal is very dangerous. Do not approach him. He has no regard for life.”
He said it was standard procedure for awaiting-trial prisoners to be restrained and transported in a secure van. “On whether Moyo was handcuffed or not and why members were travelling in a sedan, all these questions are under investigation,” he said.
A R150,000 reward is also being offered for information leading to the arrest of at least 10 suspects linked to Sgt Lawrence Mtshweni’s killing.
TimesLIVE
‘It cannot be business as usual’: Police chief Masemola urges officers to use resources to minimise risk
Journalist
Image: Siya Duda
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has told officers to be vigilant in ascertaining threats. This follows the recent murders of three police officers in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.
“It cannot be business as usual when criminals have clearly declared war on the authority of the state,” he said after visiting the families of the slain officers at the weekend.
Two detectives from the Florida police station in Gauteng were shot dead last week during a robbery suspect's escape from custody and a crime prevention officer from Schoemansdal police station was gunned down after responding to a business burglary.
Masemola urged officers to fully implement the police safety strategy and use the resources provided to them.
“I am making this call again to all police officers in the country: Do not die with the tools and resources we have given you. Be decisive in defending your own lives and the lives of law-abiding citizens. Always be a step ahead of these criminals.
“Make sure your firearms are in good working condition and that you have all the necessary tools of trade.”
Masemola revealed that 27 police officers had lost their lives in the line of duty in the past financial year and six have already been killed since April this year.
“These are not just numbers, they were mothers and fathers who have left families behind to fend for themselves. Most were breadwinners in their households. Importantly, they were members who dedicated and laid down their lives to ensure that all people living in South Africa are safe and protected from callous criminals,” he said.
The commissioner said the investigation into the killing of the two Florida detectives is being led by the Hawks, with a multidisciplinary team searching for the suspect, Jabulani Moyo. A R150,000 reward has been offered for information leading to Moyo’s arrest.
“This criminal is very dangerous. Do not approach him. He has no regard for life.”
He said it was standard procedure for awaiting-trial prisoners to be restrained and transported in a secure van. “On whether Moyo was handcuffed or not and why members were travelling in a sedan, all these questions are under investigation,” he said.
A R150,000 reward is also being offered for information leading to the arrest of at least 10 suspects linked to Sgt Lawrence Mtshweni’s killing.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News