Jazz artist Lefa Mosea to swap saxophone for mic
Bay resident to share music career journey and knowledge at conference
Gqeberha’s acclaimed Afro-contemporary jazz saxophonist Lefa Mosea is set to return to the stage but this time without his sax in hand as he takes up the mic to share his experience of an illustrious music career spanning almost two decades.
After a stellar performance as a headline act at the 2024 The Music Imbizo in Durban, he has been invited as a guest speaker at the prestigious international music business conference and exhibition...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.