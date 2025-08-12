Knysna Oyster Festival a roaring success
The 2025 Knysna Oyster Festival has wrapped up its most successful post-Covid celebration, drawing thousands to the Garden Route and generating about R41m in economic impact for the greater Knysna area.
During 10 days from July 4, more than 100 events transformed the coastal town into a hub of sport, lifestyle, food and community spirit...
