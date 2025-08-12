News

Metal theft adds to Bay sewerage woes

Sewage spills spike when water treatment works and substations are targeted for scrap

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 12 August 2025

With sewage spills an all too common feature in Nelson Mandela Bay, the issue of metal theft and its contribution to that malaise has come to the fore again.

Rogue scrap metal merchants have long played a role in driving the problem...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Hundreds Evacuated in Northwestern Turkey As Authorities Fight Wildfires | Dawn ...
Small planes collide in Montana engulfing runway in flames | REUTERS

Most Read