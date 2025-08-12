Support Flippers & Horns fundraiser at Richmond Hill brewery
Two of Africa’s most endangered species, the rhino and African penguin, are getting backing from a dynamic fundraising event that unites conservation, cuisine and community in the fight against extinction.
The Flippers & Horns — Two Worlds One Wild Fight event will be hosted at Richmond Hill Brewing Company in support of One Land Love It (Olli) and the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob), which work tirelessly to protect rhinos and African penguins...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.