Airlines are changing their policies on the use of portable chargers and power banks during flights.
Emirates has confirmed using any type of power bank is prohibited on its flights, effective from October 1, Corporate Traveller South Africa said on Tuesday.
Passengers on Emirates will be allowed to carry one power bank on board if they meet specified criteria but the power banks may not be used in the aircraft cabin — to charge devices from the power bank or to be charged themselves using the aircraft’s power source.
Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, China Airlines, Korean Airlines and Asiana Airlines have also changed their requirements this year and Virgin Australia has confirmed its battery policy is under review.
“It’s a safety measure,” said Herman Heunes, GM of Corporate Traveller SA.
“More and more airlines are introducing restrictions on using and charging portable devices in aircraft, especially when it comes to the use of power banks. We expect all the carriers to follow suit.”
Airlines clamp down on power bank usage on flights
Image: 123RF/NENETUS
The new regulations on Emirates stipulate:
Heunes said passengers could pack a charging cord in their carry-on luggage that has a USB connection to charge a cellphone.
“Most aeroplanes, particularly on long-haul routes, have USB plugs you can plug into directly to charge while you fly, avoiding the need to use a power bank.
“Be aware of where you are plugging in, though. Public USB ports can be compromised by cybercriminals and places such as airports can be hotspots for this.”
