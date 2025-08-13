AKA murder trial set down for July next year after judge scolds lawyers

Defence counsel advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa said he was considering bringing an application compelling the state to give them the witness statements.
The state and defence have agreed on a follow-up date for a pre-trial conference in June next year, with a murder trial for rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his celebrity chef friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane scheduled to sit the following month.
This comes after a morning of high drama at the Durban high court on Wednesday where judge Jacqueline Henriques lambasted the parties for the slow pace of pre-trial conference proceedings.
“I am not signing the matter trial ready. This is in discussion with the office of the judge president,” said an irate Henriques.
Forbes and Motsoane were gunned down at the now defunct Wish restaurant in Florida Road in February 2023.
Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30 Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Ndimande, 29, were arrested in February last year in connection with the deaths.
Deputy director of public prosecutions Lawrence Gcaba said the state was withholding statements of additional witnesses for safety reasons.
