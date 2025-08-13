Armed robbers hit Gqeberha sports shop

Three men — one reportedly dressed as a woman — robbed the Sportscene store at Metlife Mall on the corner of Samantha Way and Kabega Road in Gqeberha on Wednesday morning.
An eyewitness said the robbers, who had a firearm, had tied the employees up in the back of the store.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said: “This is still an active scene and no further information is available at this stage.”
This is a developing story.
