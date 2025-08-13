Chatty church ministry inspiring women to know their worth, love others
From teens to octogenarians, there was no age limit for the start of a weeklong celebration of women meant to uplift and inspire under the theme, Women know your worth.
Organised by the Women’s Ministry of the United Congregational Church Chatty, the various events kicked off on Saturday with a fancy yet fun modelling show that saw dozens of women strut their stuff on a makeshift catwalk...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.