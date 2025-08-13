Family to carry on work of slain activist’s foundation
Legacy of Pamela Mabini cannot disappear because of her death, says cousin
Refusing to let her selfless work die with her, the family of slain Gqeberha activist Pamela Mabini are breathing new life into her foundation.
Almost five months after her murder shocked the nation, her cousin, Luzuko Gaxamba, said the family had decided that Mabini’s work conducted through her Maro Foundation nonprofit needed to continue — even if it was in her absence...
