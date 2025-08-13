The directorate for priority crime investigation, known as the Hawks, has taken over the probe into the brazen kidnapping of a 73-year-old woman in Kariega earlier this week.
Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba would not divulge any further information.
“Due to safety considerations and the sensitivity of the investigation, we cannot disclose further details at this stage.
“The matter is an active investigation,” he said.
Theresa Minnie was backing her car out of her driveway in the quiet Kariega suburb of Fairbridge Heights at about 5.30am on Monday when, according to witness reports, a silver VW Polo hatchback pulled up behind her and blocked her exit.
The kidnappers, believed to have been three men, jumped out and pulled her out of her vehicle.
They bundled Minnie into their vehicle and sped off.
She had reportedly been on her way to work at the family’s logistics business.
Minnie’s family could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
“We welcome any information that may assist in resolving the matter,” Fumba said.
“All details provided will be treated with the highest level of confidentiality.”
The Herald
Hawks take over probe into kidnapping of Kariega woman
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
