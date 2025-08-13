JUST IN | Man kidnapped in Holland Park in latest Bay abduction

As Nelson Mandela Bay continued to reel from a spate of abductions, another kidnapping took place in Gqeberha on Wednesday, police confirmed.
“The SA Police Service confirms that an investigation into a kidnapping reported on August 13 in Holland Park is actively under way,” police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said on Wednesday evening.
“No ransom demand has been received at this stage.”
The man had not yet been identified, nor had his age been released by the time of publication.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact their nearest police station.
The latest abduction comes just days after Theresa Minnie, 73, was snatched while backing her car out of the driveway of her home in Kariega.
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, has taken over the probe into Minnie’s kidnapping.
This is a developing story.
