NMU student making waves in microscience research
A Nelson Mandela University student is racking up global accolades for her multifaceted microscience research that is making a major impact on the world energy crisis by looking beyond coal to more clean and reliable energy sources.
Madeleine Badenhorst has won four awards since December 2024, having just returned from the Microscience Microscopy Congress (MMC) 2025 in Manchester, UK, where she won the “Best Student Flash Talk Award”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.