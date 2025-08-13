In a strong message during Women’s Month, a 56-year-old Gqeberha man charged with contravening a protection order after an alleged domestic violence incident in Parsons Hill, has been denied bail.
National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the man had been served on February 11 with a protection order prohibiting any form of abuse against his wife or their children.
However, it is alleged that on July 19 he assaulted his wife.
The man is not being named to protect the identities of his family.
It is alleged that he entered the woman’s bedroom, demanded her cellphone and, when she refused, pinned her down, choked her and threatened to kill her.
She managed to alert the police and he was arrested.
In her affidavit, the complainant said she feared for her life, citing previous alleged assaults in front of their teenage children.
She claimed her husband became excessively violent when intoxicated.
Prosecutor Asavela Dweba opposed bail in the Gqeberha magistrate's court, arguing that the accused posed a danger to the woman and their children, and he might attempt to intimidate her should he be released from custody.
The court agreed, finding that the interests of justice outweighed his request for release.
The man has a previous conviction for driving under the influence.
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo said: “The denial of bail in this matter sends a clear message that our courts take allegations of domestic violence seriously.
“Protection orders are not mere pieces of paper — they are legal instruments designed to save lives and any violation will be met with the full might of the law.”
The case was postponed to October 7 for further investigation.
The Herald
No bail for man accused of assaulting wife
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
The Herald
