An attorney representing twins Vukile and Vukani Mchunu, 35, who are linked to the murder of Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) regional manager Jacob Khoaele on January 22, has slammed the delays in the siblings' bail application.
On Tuesday the pair's bail application suffered a setback after prosecutor Carlson Govender told court the state was not ready to proceed and asked for the matter to be postponed.
He said investigating officer Sgt Nkosinathi Madonsela couldn't attend the hearing as he was busy with other duties which included processing a fourth suspect, Mthandeni Cele, linked to the death.
The resident prosecutor, Calvin Govender, was also not available.
The twins are charged with Sandile Sakhile Ngcobo, 38, and Cele, 24, who have abandoned their bail application and are represented by Mondli Mjoka.
Khoaele, 53, died in a hail of bullets in his vehicle on Shelbourne Avenue, La Lucia.
No bail yet for twins linked to Prasa manager Jacob Khoaele's death
Attorney Musawenkosi Mkhize told the court he had been instructed to proceed with the twins' bail application.
“The matter has been sitting in court for the past two weeks and during that time it has seen postponements. There is a trend which I have noted in this matter,” said Mkhize.
“The state should have made arrangements in advance. Yesterday [Monday], when Cele appeared, the prosecutor was not present. The seven-day remand for my clients has long gone and I ask the court to reject the application being made by the state.”
Govender said as the accused face a charge of premeditated murder there was also a likelihood the four would go on trial in the high court.
Magistrate Ashwin Singh said having heard the arguments of both parties he was postponing the matter to Friday. This was the earliest available date to allocate the sitting.
