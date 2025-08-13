Arguments take centre stage in toilet tender fraud case as ...
Nqwazi launches bid for charges to be flushed away
Suspended city manager Noxolo Nqwazi is applying to have her criminal charges thrown out, arguing that the state has failed to produce any evidence linking her to alleged fraud and procurement irregularities in a R24m Covid-19 emergency toilet project.
She is joined by former housing director Mvuleni Mapu, former ANC regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula, HT Pelatona Projects owner Morne van der Linde, businesspeople Xolani and Nwabisa Masela, Nompumezo Ngotsha and her company Thuthiko Logistics, and former DA councillors Mbulelo Manyathi, Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins...
