Optometrist marks 10 years of service in Women’s Month
Zikiza encourages youth to start businesses in township areas
A Gqeberha optometrist who managed to keep her eyes on the prize of owning her own successful enterprise is celebrating a decade in business in the middle of Women’s Month.
Former Eastern Cape regional representative of the SA Optometric Association and owner of Dudu Optometrist, Dr Duduzile Zikiza, hopes the milestone will inspire young women to start their own businesses in their areas...
