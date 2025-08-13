Gqeberha police are on the hunt for a group of five who robbed a sports shop at the Metlife Mall on Wednesday morning.
The incident happened at the Sportscene store on the corner of Samantha Way and Kabega Road at about 11am.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the investigation was being conducted by the provincial serious and violent crimes unit in Gqeberha.
Janse van Rensburg said that, according to preliminary information, the store manager had been with two shop assistants at the time of the incident.
“One female suspect entered the shop, followed by two male suspects.
“One of the men threatened the manager and his assistants with a firearm,” Janse van Rensburg said.
One of the men and the female accomplice had started taking items of clothing from the rails and placing them into bags.
“Two more suspects entered the shop and also took clothing and walked out of the shop.
“The five suspects fled in a white Kia Picanto.”
Janse van Rensburg urged anyone with information that could assist the police in their investigation to contact detective Lieutenant-Colonel Mondi Sitole on 082-457-2812, Crime Stop on 08600 1011, or the nearest police station.
Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.
All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.
The Herald
Police searching for five after robbery at Metlife Mall
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Gqeberha police are on the hunt for a group of five who robbed a sports shop at the Metlife Mall on Wednesday morning.
The incident happened at the Sportscene store on the corner of Samantha Way and Kabega Road at about 11am.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the investigation was being conducted by the provincial serious and violent crimes unit in Gqeberha.
Janse van Rensburg said that, according to preliminary information, the store manager had been with two shop assistants at the time of the incident.
“One female suspect entered the shop, followed by two male suspects.
“One of the men threatened the manager and his assistants with a firearm,” Janse van Rensburg said.
One of the men and the female accomplice had started taking items of clothing from the rails and placing them into bags.
“Two more suspects entered the shop and also took clothing and walked out of the shop.
“The five suspects fled in a white Kia Picanto.”
Janse van Rensburg urged anyone with information that could assist the police in their investigation to contact detective Lieutenant-Colonel Mondi Sitole on 082-457-2812, Crime Stop on 08600 1011, or the nearest police station.
Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.
All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News