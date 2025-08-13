Rhodes choir’s KZN tour to give voice to shared conversations and harmonies
While the Rhodes University Chamber Choir (RUCC) is better known for its enthralling performances, the group’s upcoming tour to KwaZulu-Natal will do more than just entertain but rather educate with a programme rooted in African musical traditions and social engagement.
The group of 60 choristers made up of predominantly students will be touring the province from Sunday until August 24 to engage audiences and pupils during a series of workshops, masterclasses and concerts...
