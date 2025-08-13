SA poised to offer US a revised trade deal
Bay business chamber boss says Washington’s request for Pretoria to reduce duties on US imports may be chance to repair relations
Washington’s request that SA cuts its tariffs on US imports to match those negotiated under the Sadc-EU trade agreement could be the first step towards normalising strained trading relations with the Trump administration.
This is according to Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.