SA poised to offer US a revised trade deal

Bay business chamber boss says Washington’s request for Pretoria to reduce duties on US imports may be chance to repair relations

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 13 August 2025

Washington’s request that SA cuts its tariffs on US imports to match those negotiated under the Sadc-EU trade agreement could be the first step towards normalising strained trading relations with the Trump administration.

This is according to Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen...

