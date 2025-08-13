News

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith case trio apply for leave to appeal

By TimesLIVE - 13 August 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

The convicted human traffickers and kidnappers in the Joshlin Smith case return to the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, where their leave to appeal is being heard. The matter has been set down for two days.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Minister of Electricity brief the media on the state of the national grid
Joshlin Smith case

Most Read